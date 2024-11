THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump as US president in tomorrow’s election “would be a disaster for the US, Ireland and the planet”, according to Green Party leader and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

O’Gorman is the only coalition leader who has commented on the US election candidates with both Micheál Martin and Simon Harris avoiding the topic when asked about it in recent weeks.

“It is vital that Donald Trump does not win this election. Tragically, the flooding in Spain has reminded all of us just what climate change means for ordinary people. The next few years will be crucial for the future of the planet.

Advertisement

“A Trump victory would be a disaster because he will encourage fossil fuel use in the US when they need to reduce use. It will also be a disaster because US backsliding on commitments will discourage other countries from cutting emissions,” said O’Gorman.

O’Gorman said Trump plans to lead another US retreat from global climate diplomacy, stating that Trump has committed to abandoning the Paris Agreement.

The minister warned that a Trump victory would harm the prospects for the United Nations climate negotiations in Baku that begins six days after the US presidential election.

Previously, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said it would be unwise for him to wade into the US election or indicate who he might prefer to take their seat in the White House.

He said there was a need to be very conscious of the fact that the people of the United States of America will make their choice.

Related Reads Trump or Harris? Taoiseach says Irish Govt will work with whoever wins the US election

“We have managed in the past to work with administrations successfully that have been led by presidents from the Democratic Party [and] Republican presidents. We worked with the last Trump administration. We worked very well with the Biden administration. And we will obviously work and respond to whatever the outcome of the election is,” he said.

“Of course, we follow these things closely. Of course we listen and hear and read the pledges and plans of the two contenders to be the next President to United States,” he said.

In recent weeks, the Taoiseach uploaded a photo of a ‘Harris 2024′ cap sitting on his desk to his Instagram grid with the caption: “Good morning from the office! Look what arrived in my post this morning! If the cap fits…”.

However, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said he is not endorsing either US presidential election candidate. “The election of the next President of the United States is a matter for voters in the United States,” they said.