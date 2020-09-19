#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 19 September 2020
Advertisement

Three men due in court in connection with romance and investment fraud investigation

The men will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 7:59 AM
29 minutes ago 2,788 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5209200
File image
Image: Shutterstock/Motortion Films
File image
File image
Image: Shutterstock/Motortion Films

THREE MEN ARRESTED as part of an investigations into suspected online romance and investment fraud are due to appear in court later today. 

The arrests were made on Monday by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) during search operations in West Dublin and in Navan.

In an update this morning, gardaí said the three men had been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan said this was “a novel investigation as the senders of such emails have never been arrested in Ireland before”.

Victims of romance fraud scams usually meet fraudsters through dating websites. The fraudsters set up fake profiles and build a relationship with their victims, gaining their trust and eventually asking for money, sometimes for travelling costs to come see them, for emergency medical expenses or for business opportunities.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie