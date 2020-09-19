Three men due in court in connection with romance and investment fraud investigation

THREE MEN ARRESTED as part of an investigations into suspected online romance and investment fraud are due to appear in court later today.

The arrests were made on Monday by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) during search operations in West Dublin and in Navan.

In an update this morning, gardaí said the three men had been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan said this was “a novel investigation as the senders of such emails have never been arrested in Ireland before”.

Victims of romance fraud scams usually meet fraudsters through dating websites. The fraudsters set up fake profiles and build a relationship with their victims, gaining their trust and eventually asking for money, sometimes for travelling costs to come see them, for emergency medical expenses or for business opportunities.

