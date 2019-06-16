This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 June, 2019
Rory Stewart says he'll set up a Citizens' Assembly on Brexit if he becomes Prime Minister

The Tory leadership candidate said that “this is what they did in Ireland on abortion, and actually really worked”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 3:27 PM
9 minutes ago 532 Views 2 Comments
TORY LEADERSHIP CANDIDATE Rory Stewart has said that he would 

“That would be like a jury, selected very scientifically across the country, whittled down to be representative of the country as a whole, give them three weeks to go through the details of it, and then make recommendations.”

Stweart said 50,000 people would get a phone call or a letter in late July, and there would be an equal split of “north against south, men against women, Brexit against no Brexit”. 

“And the reason to do it is to release the pressure from parliament, parliament is gridlocked,” he said, adding that he would give MPs one last chance to fix that gridlock, before passing it on to a Citizens’ Assembly.

He added: “this is what they did in Ireland on abortion, and actually really worked”.

Stewart also said that a customs union, if it meant frictionless trade, would be “a good thing for the British economy”.

“What I want is there in the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement, I want frictionless trade, I want the thing that 270 MPs voted for, and we have to get 45 more on board.

And I know this feels terrible for people, because I know we’ve seen this defeated again and again, but it is the quickest, the most constitutional, the most legitimate way of getting it done and the other candidates who are promising what they can’t deliver, are going to let people down terribly.

