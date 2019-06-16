Rory Stewart says he'll set up a Citizens' Assembly on Brexit if he becomes Prime Minister

On #Marr, Conservative Party leadership candidate Rory Stewart says that, if he becomes prime minister, “50,000 people” will get a phone call or a letter in “late July” asking if they’re “available” to solve #Brexit in a “citizens’ assembly” https://t.co/PzRNetMA3d pic.twitter.com/Oebbx1nESX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 16, 2019 Source: BBC Politics /Twitter

TORY LEADERSHIP CANDIDATE Rory Stewart has said that he would

“That would be like a jury, selected very scientifically across the country, whittled down to be representative of the country as a whole, give them three weeks to go through the details of it, and then make recommendations.”

Stweart said 50,000 people would get a phone call or a letter in late July, and there would be an equal split of “north against south, men against women, Brexit against no Brexit”.

“And the reason to do it is to release the pressure from parliament, parliament is gridlocked,” he said, adding that he would give MPs one last chance to fix that gridlock, before passing it on to a Citizens’ Assembly.

He added: “this is what they did in Ireland on abortion, and actually really worked”.

Stewart also said that a customs union, if it meant frictionless trade, would be “a good thing for the British economy”.

“What I want is there in the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement, I want frictionless trade, I want the thing that 270 MPs voted for, and we have to get 45 more on board.