This week looks set to be a bit wet and windy

THIS WEEK LOOKS set to be fairly wet and breezy, with Met Éireann forecasting unsettled conditions as low pressure is expected to bring rain and showers.

This morning will be mainly dry with scattered showers.

This afternoon will be cloudier and more persistent rain is expected in Ulster in particular. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 15 and 20 degrees.

The southwest will get some rain this evening as well.

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Wednesday will bring more scattered showers and moderate winds, but Thursday is expected to be drier, with occasional scattered showers. Met Éireann is predicting highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Thursday will be mainly dry to start with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

Outbreaks of rain will move in from the west through the afternoon, likely extending to most areas by the evening.

Thursday night will bring widespread outbreaks of rain which will be heavy at times.

Friday will be a drier day with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the north and northwest.