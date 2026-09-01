GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

EU presidency

1. In our main story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that EU ministers will this week seek to reach consensus on actions to pressure Israel over West Bank settlements when they meet in Co Wicklow.

After a quiet August in the Irish Presidency of the EU, the schedule of meetings resumes this week – with defence ministers meeting in the plush surrounds of the five-star Druids Glen Hotel.

Drugs

2. For the first time, adults found in possession of drugs for personal use can now be referred by gardaí to the health service.

The Health Referral Scheme – a pilot programme by the Department of Health, Department of Justice, HSE, and An Garda Síochána – came into effect at midnight.

Las Vegas

3. Duane Davis has been found guilty of orchestrating the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, marking the first conviction in a case that has gripped hip-hop fans for decades.

The 63-year-old, a one-time leader of the South Side Compton Crips, was convicted of a single count of murder with a deadly weapon and could be sentenced to life in prison.

Tyrone

4. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

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The teenager has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and threats to kill following the incident at a house in the Lisnahull Road area of Dungannon.

Nepal-Tibet

5. The death toll from the devastating flooding in Nepal-Tibet last week has passed 1,000, as search and rescue efforts entered a seventh day.

Nepal’s disaster authority said that at least 987 people have died as a result of the disaster, with the number of missing now standing at 3,916. In Tibet, Chinese state media have said that 16 people were killed and 546 remain unaccounted for.

Flash floods

6. Meanwhile, the friend of an Irish citizen who is missing alongside his wife, daughter and son has said that it is believed they were most likely inside an immigration building that was flattened in the disaster.

Mahadev Semwal, who has been best friends with Santosh Sahu (46) for the last 15 years, told The Journal that he is hopeful that the Irish and British authorities will play a role in assisting Santosh’s brother Muralidhar Sahu in identifying his family.

Dublin

7. Two men in their 20s have been charged in connection with an incident of violent disorder in Leopardstown, Co Dublin on Saturday.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Food standards

8. The EU will suspend imports of Brazilian meat and other animal products from Thursday, pending assurances from Brazil that it is complying with the bloc’s animal health rules.

The European Commission said Brazil has failed to provide sufficient guarantees that its exports meet EU standards aimed at preventing the misuse of antibiotics in livestock farming.

Storm season

9. Former Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack has joked that “the shoe is on the other foot” after her name was included on Ireland’s new list of storm names.

Met Éireann today unveiled the 21 names which could be used for storms during the 2026/27 season, with Evelyn among seven selected by the Irish meteorological service.