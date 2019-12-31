This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí probing murder of Limerick pensioner waiting on suspect to be extradited to Ireland

Rose Hanrahan was killed in December 2017.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 9:46 AM
Rose Hanrahan.
A MAN BELIEVED to be from Romania is wanted by gardai for questioning in connection with the murder of a Limerick pensioner over two years ago, sources have revealed.

Rose Hanrahan’s killer has been hunted by Gardai, Europol and Interpol, since the 78-year old widow was found dead in her home at New Road, Thomondgate, on 15 December 2017.

New information has emerged that the chief suspect is a Romanian national.

It has also emerged that gardai applied, through the courts, for a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) “late last Summer”, for the arrest of a male suspect after he was discovered in the UK.

A source confirmed that police in Sussex, in South East England, executed the warrant, which is still before the UK courts.

The arrested man has yet to be formally questioned by GardaÍ about Ms Hanrahan’s murder as the EAW is still being considered by the UK judiciary.

EAWs and extradition procedures can be prolonged, and, those arrested under the legislation are entitled to appeal such warrants through the courts.

“The English courts have to decide on whether the EAW is appropriate. The police force executed the warrant and now it has to be ratified to meet English law,” explained a source.

GardaÍ have declined to comment on reports that within 24 hours of the murder, Ms Hanrahan’s killer travelled by ferry from Ireland to France.

Investigators had been using facial recognition technology across Europe in an attempt to identify the killer’s location.

Gardaí also did not comment on reports that Ms Hanrahan was found tied up and strangled in her home, or that they have identified her killer on CCTV.

Despite Ms Hanrahan’s neighbours and friends expressing concerns that gardai had yet to make any arrest, it has now emerged that the garda investigation team have been quietly building up a considerable case file, including more than 1,300 witnesses statements, as well as potentially vital forensic evidence from when gardai forensically examined Ms Hanrahan’s home following her murder.

An inquest into the widow’s death was opened and adjourned in September last year, pending the outcome of the garda murder probe.

Gardaí have said they have kept Ms Hanrahan’s family up to speed with developments in their investigation.

Helen Carmody, a sister of the victim, said following her murder: “She never did anything to anybody. Everybody liked Rosie. She loved the gardening and she went to bingo.” 

A garda spokesman stated: “Gardaí are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant. No further information at this time.”

David Raleigh

