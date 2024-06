AUTHOR PAUL HOWARD, the writer behind the Ross O’Carroll Kelly books and persona, has announced that the next book in the series will be his last.

Don’t Look Back in Ongar is expected to hit the bookshelves in August of this year, and will mark the end of an era that has seen over 20 books published and over 1.5 million copies sold.

While Howard is calling time on the book series, which began with The Miseducation of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly in 2000, he has announced his intention to continue writing his weekly column in the Irish Times, which is written in character as O’Carroll Kelly.

