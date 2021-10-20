Rotunda Hospital will relax restrictions for antenatal appointments from 1 November

DUBLIN’S ROTUNDA HOSPITAL is to relax restrictions for antenatal appointments from 1 November.

However, only one nominated companion or partner is allowed to visit the hospital with the pregnant woman or person.

The current visiting rules for those who are giving birth, in labour or undergoing an induction will remain the same.

In a statement, the Rotunda Hospital said the changes come as Ireland enters the next stage of living with the pandemic.

From Monday 25 October the hospital will allow partners to attend booking visit appointments, and appointments in its high-risk clinic.

On Monday 1 November the hospital will then remove remaining restrictions for partners for other antenatal outpatient appointments.

The statement added that “visiting by children or by extended family members is still not possible. Only the nominated companion/partner will be allowed to visit.”

“We have already restored access similar to pre-pandemic levels in most areas of the hospital, including early pregnancy scans, anomaly scans, the emergency and assessment unit, and our inpatient wards,” it said.

“It must be noted that many of our outpatient areas are in older buildings with very small waiting areas,” the hospital added.

In order to assist us in managing potential overcrowding in these outpatient waiting areas, we strongly encourage patients to please attend routine outpatient appointments alone, and only bring an accompanying partner for occasional visits, such as if you have a complicated or special issue to discuss with your care team.

“In times when there is high footfall, partners may be asked to wait outside the building until called to the consultation room.”

Last month, the hospital suffered a public backlash when it emerged that documentary makers were granted access to wards while restrictions remained for the partners of expectant mothers.

It led to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly criticising the decision.