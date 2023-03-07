Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 March 2023 Dublin: -2°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# dead air
RTÉ apologises for 'technical hitch' that forced Morning Ireland off air
‘But the good news is we’re back on air now,’ read a statement from the show.
4.6k
4
56 minutes ago

RTÉ HAS APOLOGISED for a “technical hitch” that forced Morning Ireland off air this morning.

The show had to cut to music as a result.

“We’re trying to work out what happened,” read a tweet from Morning Ireland’s official twitter account.

“But the good news is we’re back on air now.”

The glitch happened around 15 minutes into the programme when RTÉ’s political reporter Micheál Lehan was cut-off from his report.

There was a period of dead air that lasted for around 20 seconds, but the RTÉ Radio 1 show was then forced to switch to music.

After the Fire by Irish musical duo The Lost Boys played for around two minutes. 

The interruption lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes in total.

Upon the show’s return from the “technical hitch”, host Mary Wilson remarked that she “wasn’t quite sure what happened there”.

“We just disappeared, we couldn’t hear ourselves,” she added as she welcomed back listeners.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     