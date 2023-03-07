RTÉ apologises for 'technical hitch' that forced Morning Ireland off air

RTÉ HAS APOLOGISED for a “technical hitch” that forced Morning Ireland off air this morning.

The show had to cut to music as a result.

“We’re trying to work out what happened,” read a tweet from Morning Ireland’s official twitter account.

“But the good news is we’re back on air now.”

Apologies to listeners for that technical hitch which took our programme off air and forced us to go to music. We're trying to work out what happened. But the good news is we're back on air now and you can watch and listen to us here https://t.co/N74t4DVh7F — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) March 7, 2023

The glitch happened around 15 minutes into the programme when RTÉ’s political reporter Micheál Lehan was cut-off from his report.

There was a period of dead air that lasted for around 20 seconds, but the RTÉ Radio 1 show was then forced to switch to music.

After the Fire by Irish musical duo The Lost Boys played for around two minutes.

The interruption lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes in total.

Upon the show’s return from the “technical hitch”, host Mary Wilson remarked that she “wasn’t quite sure what happened there”.

“We just disappeared, we couldn’t hear ourselves,” she added as she welcomed back listeners.