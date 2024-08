RTÉ HAS CALLED for the moratorium on election and referendum coverage to be scrapped, citing a desire to combat misinformation in a crucial window of time.

It argues that such reporting is central to the democratic process in the digital age.

The national broadcaster gave its opinion in response to a report by the media regulator as part of a public consultation on the matter.

Coimisiún na Meán has put forward five options, ranging from keeping the moratorium as it is, to getting rid of it completely.

As it stands, broadcasters, including radio and television, cannot report on elections or referenda from 2pm the day before polls close.

The Commission also suggested that, instead of scrapping the regulation altogether, the time frame be shortened.

RTÉ has described the restrictions on its reporting “anomalous”.

“If a story based on misinformation or disinformation emerges in what would be the moratorium period, broadcasters should have editorial freedom to report on this and bring relevant facts into the public domain.

“This is central to the democratic process in the digital era.”

RTÉ further argues that its viewpoint is consistent with the objectives of the Commission – providing accurate and accessible information to the public.

“Placing the obligation on a broadcaster to act within the Code, during that would be the moratorium period, is no more nor no less, than the obligation that already exists throughout the election period,” a statement said.

“In all circumstances, it will fall to the broadcaster to make an editorial decision on what stories should be carried during what would normally be the moratorium period, and where a story is published, it will be for the broadcaster to ensure it is in keeping with the regulatory codes and election rules.”