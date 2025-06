RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that Upfront with Katie Hannon has ended and will not be returning in September after three seasons on air.

The Monday night programme, one of RTÉ’s flagship current affairs shows, first aired in January 2023.

Hosted by Katie Hannon, the show featured a live panel and in-studio audience discussion on a different topic each week.

An RTÉ spokesperson said that the decision to wrap production has been made “due to the prioritising of people and financial resources”, as the organisation incurs significant change and becomes smaller.

In a statement, RTÉ said that new strategic priorities highlight the need to “serve audiences beyond traditional linear TV schedules and meet the needs of younger, underserved and underrepresented audiences”.

Hannon will continue to work on RTÉ’s Behind the Story podcast, which is planned to launch daily later this year.

She will also present a new television series in the lead up to the presidential election in October.

In a statement to RTÉ, Hannon said she was “proud of what we achieved on Upfront”.

Advertisement

“We managed to buck the international trend and actually grew our audience on linear television and our digital footprint,” she said.

The show boasted a significant evening audience – in its most recent series, which aired from 24 September to 25 May, Upfront was watched by an average of 198,000 viewers, a 25.8% audience share, up from an average of 168,000 and 23.7% in series two.

Similarly, the series grew on the RTÉ Player, attracting 269,000 streams in series three, from 209,000 in series two.

The show also hosted a number of debates ahead of the general election last year. The Upfront Leaders Debate in November 2024 attracted an average audience of 474,000 viewers.

RTÉ RTÉ

“It was a privilege to work with our small team of talented and hardworking colleagues led by our editor Janet Traynor,” Hannon said.

“I also want to thank all of those who came into our studio and trusted us with their stories and contributed to the national conversation on the issues that matter to all of us.

“I’m disappointed that we won’t be able to keep that conversation going.”

The surprise announcement has paved the way for Hannon to possibly take the coveted Liveline gig – as Joe Duffy is set to hang up the headphones after his final show this Friday.

Hannon has emerged as one of the front runners to replace Duffy, and has previously hosted the show in his absence.