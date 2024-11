WELL, IT’S ALMOST official. With the election now confirmed to take place on Friday 29 November, the politicians are out the traps and ready to do all they can to win your vote.

A big part of any election campaign is always the leaders’ debates hosted by the TV broadcasters.

Usually, RTÉ and Virgin Media each hold two debates. One with the leaders of the three largest parties and a larger debate including other party leaders.

This time around though, in what is largely viewed to be an act of protest by Virgin Media over what it deems to be the government’s failure to support its public service broadcasting, there will be no debates hosted by the Ballymount broadcaster.

RTÉ has not yet officially announced all of its election coverage, but we understand that the public broadcaster has the usual two debates planned.

It’s understood that kicking things off will be a ten-way leaders debate on Upfront with Katie Hannon on Monday 18 November, the start of the second week of the campaign.

We understand that taking part will be: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, the Greens, Labour, Social Democrats, Aontú, Independent Ireland, People Before Profit and an independent TD.

RTÉ is then set to hold another debate on PrimeTime, hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and Sarah McInerney on Tuesday 26 November with just the leaders of the three largest political parties: Simon Harris, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald.

It’s understood that throughout the three-week campaign party leaders will also be interviewed across other programmes including the RTÉ Six One News, RTÉ Radio 1′s Claire Byrne show and Morning Ireland.

Virgin Media

In the place of leaders’ debates, Virgin Media is hosting individual one-hour interviews for the three main party leaders, beginning with Simon Harris on Wednesday 13 November.

Mary Lou McDonald’s will be aired on Wednesday 20 November and Micheál Martin’s the following week on Wednesday 27 November.

In the interviewing chair for these will be long-time Virgin Media broadcaster Colette Fitzpatrick.