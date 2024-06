MEDIA MINISTER CATHERINE Martin has said there should be a “five to seven year ringfenced” funding for RTÉ.

Here comments come amidst disagreement in government over how the national broadcaster should be funded into the future, with Martin stating she is in favour of direct Exchequer funding.

This idea is being opposed by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and outgoing Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

Donohoe said earlier today that he does not believe the TV licence fee should be scrapped and replaced with direct Exchequer funding for RTÉ.

He said the government will have to make up the shortfall and that ultimately, money which could be used for social welfare increases or childcare would go to the national broadcaster to fill the licence fee gap.

“We shouldn’t let that happen,” he said.

However, when Donohoe’s comments were posed to Martin, she disputed his take on the matter, stating:

“I don’t see the argument of how it was can compete on an annual budget, because what would be proposed, as the Future of the Media Commission recommended, is that it would be multi-annual. I would see that as being a five to seven year ringfenced amount that would be recommended by an independent regulator,” said the media minister.

She went on to say the alternative is the reform of the licence fee to a broadcasting tax, which would be collected by Revenue, which she believed would be not be “palatable” to the public.

In his argument not retain the revenue collected through the TV licence fee, Donohoe said it brings in “valuable money that we should not lose”.

“The majority of people still pay the television licence. They pay it out of a recognition of the work that RTE does and its value,” he said.

If licence fee revenue is lost, the government will have to find tens of millions of Euro to plug the hole, said the minister.

“I don’t believe we should be abolishing a charge that the majority of people are still paying,” he added.

A decision on the future funding for RTÉ is due to be made before the summer.

Donohoe said the government will ulitimately have to reach an agreement in relation to the issue in the next few weeks.

“I have heard differing views from many people who are involved in this process. But we do need to make a decision on it and we will,” he said.