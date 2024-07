THE TV LICENCE fee is set to be retained with the Government also expected to sign off on a plan for “multi-annual” funding from the exchequer for RTÉ and public service media.

Ministers have been at loggerheads over recent months about how to fund the national broadcaster, with Media Minister Catherine Martin arguing for full state funding on a multi-annual basis.

Advertisement

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was not in favour of scrapping the TV licence fee, with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste also voicing concerns about RTÉ relying solely on exchequer funding.

While advance negotiations on funding the broadcaster are ongoing, it is understood that at next Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, a mixture of the TV licence fee and a “multi-annual” State payment will be approved.

The ring-fenced funding will ensure stability for RTÉ and their plans for transformative reform in the years ahead, meaning it will not be subject to annual rounds of budgetary allocations.

Martin refuted suggestions today that one side would have to “back down” in the negotiations.

Read Next Related Reads TV licence decision expected by 'end of July' as committee recommends multi-annual RTÉ funding 'Urgent need' to update and redesign the RTÉ Player, says Bakhurst Ministers still at loggerheads over RTÉ funding as Martin says broadcasting tax not ‘palatable’

“We’re working collectively together to develop a pathway,” the Tánaiste said.

“The view is sustainability of revenue into the future. Even at a time when we have surpluses in the budget, this year’s budget will be challenging and tough because expenditure has grown so much that the actual room for manoeuvre for new initiatives for our ministers next year is tight.

“Point being, would you say get rid of the licence fee which is bringing in revenue, albeit it has declined, when we’re faced with lots of challenges in terms of competition for expenditure, from social protection to health to education, childcare across the board,” he added.