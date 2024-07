TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said that a new funding plan for RTÉ, which will see the public broadcaster receive €725 million in government funding over the next three years, marks a “significant milestone”.

“The decisions the Government will make today… do make two very significant changes. One – there is a significant uplift in the level of public funding, and secondly there’s multiannual certainty,” he said.

“I felt that we couldn’t ask the taxpayer to put their hand in their pocket and pay any more in terms of an increased licence fee. I don’t think that would have been palatable for people.”

The funding is contingent on reforms being rolled out by the broadcaster, which include redundancies.

The TV licence fee is set to be retained with An Post to receive €6 million in Exchequer funding over the same period in a bid to improve collection rates and update technology of the database.

A technical group will be set up to come up with proposals to reform the current TV licence system and improve collection rates, with a report due back to government in three months.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the “retention and strengthening” of the licence fee collection system would provide RTÉ with an important independent revenue stream.

“It is important in terms of the independence of media (rather than) total dependency on Government and also in terms of the broader issues around democracy and freedom of the media.”

The decision is set to be finalised by the government today.