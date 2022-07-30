Russia's Gazprom says it has suspended gas supplies to Latvia

File image of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea piplines in Germany.

RUSSIAN ENERGY GIANT Gazprom has suspended gas supplies to Latvia following tensions between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine and sweeping European and US sanctions against Russia.

The declaration came a day after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian-held territory, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying more than 50 were killed and calling the attack a war crime.

“Today, Gazprom suspended its gas supplies to Latvia… due to violations of the conditions” of purchase, the company said on Telegram.

Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20% of its capacity.

The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would reduce supply to 33 million cubic metres a day – half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has blamed EU sanctions for the limited supply.

“Technical pumping capacities are down, more restricted. Why? Because the process of maintaining technical devices is made extremely difficult by the sanctions adopted by Europe,” Peskov said.

“Gazprom was and remains a reliable guarantor of its obligations… but it can’t guarantee the pumping of gas if the imported devices cannot be maintained because of European sanctions,” he said.

Meanwhile fresh Russian strikes hit towns and cities across Ukraine’s sprawling front line, killing at least one person in the south and hitting a school in Kharkiv, officials have said.

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolaiv – close to where Ukrainian troops are seeking to stage a counter-offensive – said one person was killed when rockets pounded two residential districts overnight.

Six others were wounded in the strikes, which left “windows and doors broken, and balconies destroyed”, mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote on Telegram.

In recent weeks Mykolaiv has been hit almost daily as Ukrainian troops seek to push into the neighbouring Kherson region. Seven people were killed Friday in an attack near a bus stop.

Russian ‘blackmail’

The European Union this week agreed a plan to reduce gas consumption in solidarity with Germany, where the Nord Stream pipeline runs to, warning of Russian “blackmail”.

Russia’s defence ministry on Friday accused Ukraine of striking a prison in Russian-held territory with US-supplied long-range missiles, in an “egregious provocation” designed to stop captured soldiers from surrendering.

It said the dead included Ukrainian forces who had surrendered after weeks of fighting off Russia’s brutal bombardment of the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol.

Zelenskyy laid the blame squarely on Russia.

“This was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation yesterday. “Over 50 are dead.”

Zelenskyy said an agreement for the Azovstal fighters to lay down their arms, brokered by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, included guarantees for their health and safety and called on those two organisations to intervene, as guarantors.

Zelenskyy also urged the international community, especially the United States, to have Russia officially declared as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“A decision is needed, needed right now,” he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time since the beginning of the conflict Friday, urging Moscow against annexing any more Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

