#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 30 June 2022
Advertisement

Russia summons British ambassador over 'offensive' Putin comments by Boris Johnson

The UK Prime Minister said that Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman.

By AFP Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 6:15 PM
5 minutes ago 227 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804543
Image: Shutterstock/Asatur Yesayants
Image: Shutterstock/Asatur Yesayants

RUSSIA HAS SUMMONED Britain’s ambassador to Moscow in response to comments made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that it summoned the ambassador over what it described as “offensive” remarks about President Vladimir Putin.

Russia told ambassador Deborah Bronnert that it “firmly” opposed “the openly offensive comments by the British authorities towards Russia, its leader, its officials as well as the Russian people”.

“In polite society, it is customary to apologise for remarks of this kind,” it said, as it slammed Johnson for “unacceptable insulting rhetoric”.

On Tuesday, Johnson said that Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman and said the military operation was “a perfect example of toxic masculinity”.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Putin dismissed Johnson’s comments as “incorrect”.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also provoked Russia’s ire after he accused the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman of “every week, threatening to nuke everyone or doing something or another”.

The Russian foreign ministry underlined it was “unacceptable” for British officials “to share deliberately false information, especially on alleged threats by Russians ‘resorting to nuclear arms’”. 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie