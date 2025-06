RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN officials will meet in Istanbul today to exchange proposals on how to end the war, just one day after Ukraine struck dozens of Russian strategic bombers at airbases deep inside Russian territory.

Prompted by US President Donald Trump, Moscow and Kyiv have resumed direct negotiations for the first time since the early months of Russia’s invasion. However, progress toward a peace agreement remains limited.

Today’s discussions follow one of Ukraine’s most audacious and successful attacks on Russian soil.

Ukraine said it damaged around 40 long-range bombers worth an estimated $7 billion at airbases located far from the front lines. Ukraine’s security services said the 18-month operation involved smuggling drones into Russia, which were launched from inside the country.

At last month’s initial round of talks in Istanbul, the two sides agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange and shared outlines of their respective visions for a peace deal.

The second round is set to begin at 1pm (10am Irish time) at the historic Ciragan Palace, an Ottoman-era mansion now operating as a luxury hotel on the Bosphorus.

Russia says it will present a “memorandum” outlining its terms but has refused to send its demands in advance, despite pressure from Ukraine.

Despite this new round of diplomacy, the two sides remain far apart. Ukraine is demanding an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of abducted children, President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.

Zelensky also called for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “The key issues can only be resolved by the leaders.”

The Kremlin has rejected that idea, insisting a summit could only follow progress in lower-level negotiations.

Russia continues to question Zelensky’s legitimacy and has pushed for sweeping demands, including limits on Ukraine’s military, a ban on NATO membership, and large territorial concessions – conditions Kyiv and Western allies have strongly rejected as imperialist.

Tens of thousands have died since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine have been destroyed, and millions have been displaced.

Negotiation figures

Russia will be represented by Vladimir Medinsky, a close Putin ally and nationalist ideologue who led failed negotiations in 2022.

Ukraine’s delegation is headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, seen as pragmatic but currently facing domestic scrutiny over alleged misconduct.

Diplomatic advisors from Germany, France, and the UK will be present in Istanbul to support Ukraine’s delegation, a German government spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, fighting continues on the ground. Russian forces are advancing in the northeastern Sumy region, where President Putin has ordered the creation of a “buffer zone” along the border.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine cut ties with Western military support and surrender territory. Ukraine, however, insists on holding its ground and says only a full ceasefire will allow space for longer-term peace talks.

Though Kyiv acknowledges that some territory may only be regained through diplomacy, not war, it continues to demand strong Western security guarantees – such as NATO protection or foreign troops on the ground – measures Moscow has firmly rejected.