Watch: Open Newsroom - The EU frontline against Russian disinformation

THIS WEEK, THE Good Information Project hosted an Open Newsroom webinar on Russian disinformation and the steps that the EU is taking to stop it.

Moderator Christine Bohan was joined by Aoife Gallagher of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Tommaso Canetta, deputy director of Pagella Politica, an Italian fact-checking outlet and co-ordinator of the fact-checking activities inside EDMO, and The Journal FactCheck reporter Brianna Parkins.

Our panel looked at the disinformation tactics used by Russia as part of their war in Ukraine, including false accusations of the use of “crisis actors” in Bucha, fake fact-checks, and Vladimir Putin’s exploitation of divisions in Western society.

Watch below for a lively and insightful conversation, covering tips and tactics that you can use to combat the influence of disinformation and misinformation in your own news consumption.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.