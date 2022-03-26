#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

Lieutenant General becomes seventh identified Russian general killed in Ukraine

Lieutenant General Yakov Rezanstev was a commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.

By AFP Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 2:20 PM
53 minutes ago 6,035 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722001
Windows shattered by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Windows shattered by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
Windows shattered by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
Image: ABACA/PA Images

SEVEN RUSSIAN GENERALS have been identified who have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine, along with another who was sacked.

The latest to die, Lieutenant General Yakov Rezanstev, was a commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army in its southern military district, a Western official disclosed.

Meanwhile, Russian Army Commander General Vlaislav Yershov of the 6th Combined Arms Army was identified as the general sacked earlier this week by the Kremlin.

It has been reported his abrupt dismissal was due to the heavy losses and strategic failures seen during the Russian military’s month-long invasion of its neighbour.

Among the others said to have been killed is General Magomed Tushaev, of the Chechen Special Forces deployed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

The number of both rank-and-file Russian troops and senior officers allegedly killed in the month-long war has shocked Western military and security officials.

It has been blamed in part on communications and logistics issues, leading senior officers to use unencrypted channels which has exposed them to Ukrainian forces.

The Kremlin claimed yesterday that just over 1,300 military personnel have died in the war, but estimates of four or five times that number are seen as credible in Western capitals.

Officials there believe around 20 of the 115-120 battalion tactical groups deployed by Moscow in Ukraine are “no longer combat effective” due to the losses sustained.

“After a month of operations to have somewhere in the region of perhaps a sixth… of the forces being no longer combat effective — that’s a pretty remarkable set of statistics,” the Western official said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He claimed the commander of Russia’s 37th Motor Rifle Brigade had been killed by his own troops, “as a consequence of the scale of losses that had been taken by his brigade”.

“We believe he was killed by his own troops deliberately,” the official said, noting he was “run over”.

He added it was a further sign of “morale challenges that Russian forces are having”.

“They really have found themselves in a hornet’s nest and they’re suffering really badly,” the official said.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie