RUSSIAN STRIKES KILLED at least 12 people overnight in eastern Ukraine, emergency service officials said this morning.

The intensified strikes and fighting along the front line come just days before truce negotiations are set to begin in Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian negotiatiors, after American military aid was halted for the war-torn country.

A Russian assault hit the centre of Dobropillia in Ukraine’s Donetsk region last night, killing 11 people and wounding 30, according to the emergency service. One person was killed in a separate drone attack and seven others wounded in Kharkiv.

US President Donald Trump has threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia, but said it may be “easier” to work with Moscow than Kyiv on efforts to end the three-year war started after Russia invaded Ukraine.

After Trump publicly berated Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a White House meeting and suspended US aid to Kyiv in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy, the US president told reporters Friday that he trusted Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don’t have the cards,” Trump said. “It may be easier dealing with Russia.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, on the phone Friday.

On the call, Rubio underscored Trump’s goal of ending the three-year war quickly, and emphasized that “all sides must take steps to secure a sustainable peace”, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Zelenskyy is due to land in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting is a day before Ukrainian officials are expected to hold fresh talks with their US counterparts on Tuesday in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

After meeting with Prince Mohammed, Zelenskyy said his team “will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners”. He said Ukraine is “most interested” in peace and renewed calls for a halt on aerial attacks on critical infrastructure.

The Kremlin has previously ruled out a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

- © AFP 2025