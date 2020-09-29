#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest in private ceremony at Arlington Cemetery

Ginsburg was laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 9:26 PM
48 minutes ago 3,479 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218210
Image: PA
Image: PA

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg was laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

Washington last week honoured the 87-year-old, who died on September 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects.

On Friday, the women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the US Capitol, the first woman to do so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was with “profound sorrow” that she opened a private service in her honour on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, sat quietly with other elected officials, friends and family.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His vice-presidential running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also attended.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members.

But Ginsburg is the 14th justice to be buried at the cemetery.

She announced in July she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

She spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star figure to her admirers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie