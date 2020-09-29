Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest in private ceremony at Arlington Cemetery

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ginsburg was laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.

Washington last week honoured the 87-year-old, who died on September 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects.

On Friday, the women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court lay in state at the US Capitol, the first woman to do so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was with “profound sorrow” that she opened a private service in her honour on Friday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, sat quietly with other elected officials, friends and family.

His vice-presidential running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, also attended.

Arlington, just over the Potomac River from Washington, is best known as the resting place of approximately 400,000 service members, veterans and family members.