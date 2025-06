RYAN TUBRIDY HAS announced that he is engaged to his partner, Dr Clare Kambamettu.

The former RTÉ Radio and Late Late Show presenter confirmed the news on his Virgin Radio show this morning.

However, the cat was let out of the bag after a Galway jeweller posted on social media that Tubridy had bought a diamond ring from their store.

O’Dalaigh Jewellers in Clifden said Tubridy had bought the ring for a “very special lady”. The post was accompanied by a photo of the jeweller, Tubridy and Kambamettu posing together outside the store.

The social media post was subsequently deleted.

Speaking on his radio show this morning, the presenter said that he had some news to share “that I was kind of keeping a little bit to myself and to ourselves”.

He said that while he likes to remain private, “the cat has been removed from the bag for a number of different reasons”.

“I’m very, very, very happy to confirm that I did indeed get engaged to my partner Clare on Thursday evening in the west of Ireland, and it is a very beautiful feeling.”

Tubridy said he had “got a beautiful ring organised and the weather was gorgeous”.

Advertisement

He said he had decided that now is the right time and called the news “the accumulation of a lot of lovely things happening”, adding that more details would follow.

“It’s a very exciting time to be alive. I’m a very, very lucky man, and I think it’s one of those beautiful moments where the world feels lighter and there’s a whole new adventure ahead,” he continued.

“Lucky man, beautiful day, and the future is bright.”

Kambamettu is a clinical psychologist and a former Rose of Tralee. It’s believed that she and Tubridy began dating after she appeared as a guest on his former RTE Radio 1 One show.

Since leaving RTÉ, Tubridy now hosts a daily show on Virgin Radio in London which is also broadcast on Q102. He also writes a weekly column for The Irish Daily Mail on Sunday.

RTÉ was plunged into crisis in June 2023 after it admitted understating the fees for its star presenter and previous top-earner.

Last month, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst told an Oireachtas committee that Tubridy has not repaid RTÉ the €150,000 he received for two promotional events that did not take place.

He received €150,000 from RTÉ in the form of two payments of €75,000 each for 2021 and 2022.

These payments were made via what’s known as a barter account, which are used by companies to exchange goods or services for other goods or services.

The payments for the promotional events were to be paid by Renault, but were underwritten by RTÉ which then had to cover the costs when the events did not take place.

Bakhurst confirmed that Tubridy has not repaid the money, stating: “I would like him to pay it back.”