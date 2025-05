TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has defended appearing on Ryan Tubridy’s podcast, stating that he will not join in on any “witch-hunt” of any individual.

His comments come as RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst told an Oireachtas committee today that Tubridy has not repaid RTÉ the €150,000 he received for two promotional events that did not take place.

When asked if the former presenter should return the money and whether it was appropriate to appear on Tubridy’s podcast in light of the issue, the Taoiseach said he would have to refresh his memory on the matter around the €150,000.

Tubridy received €150,000 from RTÉ in the form of two payments of €75,000 each for 2021 and 2022.

These payments were made via what’s known as a barter account, which are used by companies to exchange goods or services for other goods or services.

The use of barter accounts is an industry standard but is done through an intermediary, so doesn’t come for free – in this case, RTÉ spent an additional €80,000 in fees to the intermediary, on top of the €150,000 that was paid to Tubridy.

RTE underwrote the payments for the unfulfilled commercial commitments.

During his appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee in 2023, Tubridy indicated he would be willing to repay the balance of €150,000 if he returned to RTÉ.

Bakhurst has previously said Tubridy had planned to return the money, stating that there was a “moral case” to pay RTÉ back. However, he has also said previously that on a legal basis, the money might not be available to recuperate.

Appearing before the Oireachtas committee today, Bakhurst confirmed that Tubridy has not repaid the money, stating:

I would like him to pay it back.

In that context, when questioned about whether it was appropriate for the Taoiseach to appear on Tubridy’s podcast ‘The Bookshelf’, Martin said Irish society has always tolerated free debate.

“I will participate on podcasts where I think they’re reasonable, where I think the people are reasonable on them,” he said.

Martin added: “I’m not going to join any witch hunt on any individual… I think there has been an element of a witch-hunt in all of this over the last three years. So I’m not going to go like the herd and just join any sort of attack on any individual. That’s what I’m simply saying… Look, you can fight your battles. I’m not joining in.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris has also appeared on the podcast.

When asked specifically about the return of the €150,000, Martin said today he would have to look at the matter again, stating he hasn’t examined the matter in “any great detail since the last time this was an episode”.