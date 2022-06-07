#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 June 2022
Criticism for Ryanair as airline requires South Africans to take pre-flight test in Afrikaans

Critics of the move by Ryanair have pointed out the language’s apartheid association and that it is only the third-most spoken language in the country.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 4:22 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR HAS RECEIVED criticism over its requirement for passengers travelling on South African passports to complete a test checking their general knowledge about the country.

The test, which contains questions about landmarks, well known political figures and which side of the road South Africans drive on, is only available in the language Afrikaans.

Passengers who refuse to complete the test or who fail to answer the questions correctly will be refused travel.

Afrikaans is spoken by around 13% of the country’s population and is the third-most spoken language in the country. Critics of the move by Ryanair have pointed out the language’s apartheid association.

In a statement, Ryanair said:

“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans.

“If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund.”

The airline did not respond to questions from The Journal about why it only offers the test in Afrikaans, how it chose the questions, or whether any consideration was given to passengers with genuine South African passports who do not speak the language, do not know the answers or have literacy issues. It also did not clarify whether passengers were informed of this requirement before booking their flights. 

One English-speaking woman who was travelling home to Essex from Knock Airport with her son told Metro they were not allowed on their flight after she got some of the questions wrong.

“It was the first time I felt like I was being discriminated against for something out of my control – because it was immediately assumed that my passport was wrong,” she said.

“I know it sounds ridiculous but it actually felt traumatic, everyone was looking at me and I cried a lot.”

Reuters reports the South African Department of Home Affairs has said it is “taken aback” by the airline’s decision to introduce this requirement for its citizens. 

The department said all airlines have access to the ‘Advanced Passenger Processing’ system which enables them to screen passengers before they depart. The government also runs a 24-hour service which airlines can use to authenticate South African passports.

“It is not clear to which extent the airline has used these services before resorting to this backward profiling system,” the department said.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

