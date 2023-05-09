Ryanair to buy 300 new Boeing aircraft over 10 years in a $40 billion deal

RYANAIR HAS SAID it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The deal – which involves firm orders for 150 of the planes and options for another 150 – is worth more than $40 billion (€36.5 billion) at list prices.

The delivery of the aircraft between 2027 and 2033 will enable the airline to create more than 10,000 jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers, Ryanair said.

Each plane will have 228 seats, some 21% more than the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft which half of the deliveries are expected to replace.

Alamy Stock Photo Boeing 737 MAX 10 airliner jet plane, the new version of the MAX series, flying at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022. Alamy Stock Photo

Ryanair expects annual passenger numbers to rise from 168 million in the year to the end of March to 300 million by March 2034.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s annual general meeting on 14 September.

The airline said it is the largest order by an Irish company for goods manufactured in the US.

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said new aircraft offer “burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter” that their current 737s.

He added: “We expect these new, larger, more efficient, greener, aircraft to drive further unit cost savings, which will be passed on to passengers in lower air fares.”