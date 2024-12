THE RYANAIR CEO Michael O’Leary has said he “regrets” charging customers €500 for one-way tickets from London to Dublin.

O’Leary in August warned that round-trip fares between the cities could increase at Christmas to €1,000 due to the passenger cap that is in place at Dublin Airport this winter.

Hampering the already limited number of flights, ferries between Holyhead and Dublin have also been cancelled until later next month following Storm Darragh earlier this month.

Advertisement

Thousands of ferry passengers, who may normally travel to Ireland from Holyhead at Christmas, must now seek alternative transport including getting ferries from other ports or catching flights between both countries.

Ryanair is now requesting that the government intervene so that the winter passenger cap is appealed in time for bank holidays, international sports games and Cheltenham in the coming months.

O’Leary claims 200,000 extra seats would be available this Christmas if there had been state intervention earlier. Ryanair is appealing for more air slots, or departure times, be awarded to it from Dublin Airport.

It claims that tickets for 10 flights over the next five days are subject to €500 price tags.