Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 18 November 2022
Advertisement

Former Ryanair executive Kenny Jacobs appointed as daa's new CEO

Kenny Jacobs will take up the role in January, succeeding Dalton Philips.

1 hour ago 4,005 Views 3 Comments
Kenny Jacobs in 2018
Kenny Jacobs in 2018
Image: Leah Farrell

A FORMER RYANAIR executive has been appointed as the daa’s new Chief Executive Officer. 

Kenny Jacobs will take up the role in January, succeeding Dalton Philips, who left the business at the end of the support.

The Cork native has been appointed for a seven-year term. 

Jacobs spent over six years at Ryanair as Chief Marketing Officer. During his career, he has also worked for Tesco Ireland & UK, Metro Group and MoneySuperMarket. 

“We are delighted that Kenny is joining daa as CEO. He brings a unique knowledge of aviation and retail businesses and understands the importance excellent customer service, commercial growth, retail, and marketing and communications,” daa chairman Basil Geoghegan said. 

Speaking of his appointment, Jacobs said: “My focus will be to deliver an efficient travel experience of operting national strategic infrastructure, at home and abroad as a key economic enabler in terms of trade, tourism and social cohesion.” 

Daa’s main activities include operating Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, global airport retailing through its subsidiary Aer Rianta International (ARI) and international aviation consultancy and investment through daa International.

The company is state-owned and headquartered at Dublin Airport.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie