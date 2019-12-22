This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sacla pestos recalled due to undeclared presence of peanuts

The products have been recalled by the FSAI.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,060 Views 4 Comments
Some of the pesto products that have been recalled.
Image: FSAI
Image: FSAI

PESTO PRODUCTS FROM the brand Sacla have been recalled because they may contain peanuts.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall as the product labels did not mention a possible presence of peanuts. 

This poses a health risk for those with allergies.

The products recalled were:

  • Sacla Classic Basil Pesto - 90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g – all dates 
  • Sacla Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto - 190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g) – all dates 
  • Sacla Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto – 190g – all dates
  • Sacla Reduced Fat Basil Pesto – 190g – all dates 
  • Sacla Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto - 190g – all dates 
  • Sacla Truffle Pesto - 90g – all dates 
  • Sacla ‘Nduja Pesto - 90g – all dates 
  • Sacla Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto – 3 x 90g – all dates 
  • Sacla Black Olive Pesto - 190g – all dates 
  • Sacla Vegan Basil Pesto - 190g, 950g – all dates 

