Sacla pestos recalled due to undeclared presence of peanuts

PESTO PRODUCTS FROM the brand Sacla have been recalled because they may contain peanuts.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall as the product labels did not mention a possible presence of peanuts.
This poses a health risk for those with allergies.
The products recalled were:
- Sacla Classic Basil Pesto - 90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g – all dates
- Sacla Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto - 190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g) – all dates
- Sacla Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto – 190g – all dates
- Sacla Reduced Fat Basil Pesto – 190g – all dates
- Sacla Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto - 190g – all dates
- Sacla Truffle Pesto - 90g – all dates
- Sacla ‘Nduja Pesto - 90g – all dates
- Sacla Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto – 3 x 90g – all dates
- Sacla Black Olive Pesto - 190g – all dates
- Sacla Vegan Basil Pesto - 190g, 950g – all dates
