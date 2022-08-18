Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival

Hadi Matar said Rushdie was ‘someone who attacked Islam’ but did not confirm that his actions were driven by Iran’s fatwa.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 9:58 AM
8 minutes ago 982 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5843201
Salman Rushdie who was attacked on stage at an event in New York
Image: Julien Behal/PA
Salman Rushdie who was attacked on stage at an event in New York
Salman Rushdie who was attacked on stage at an event in New York
Image: Julien Behal/PA

THE MAN WHO allegedly stabbed Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was “surprised” to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack.

Hadi Matar said the 75-year-old was “someone who attacked Islam” but did not confirm that his actions were driven by a fatwa issued by Iran in the 1980s.

Matar, who is aged 24, pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to charges stemming from the assault and is currently being held at Chautauqua County Jail, in New York state.

He is due to appear in court again on Friday.

salman-rushdie-assault Hadi Matar said Rushdie was ‘someone who attacked Islam’ but did not confirm that his actions were driven by a fatwa issued by Iran. Source: Gene J. Puskar

Speaking to the New York Post in a video interview from jail, he said: “When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess.

Matar said he had originally planned to go to the event at the Chautauqua Institution after seeing a tweet announcing Rushdie’s appearance.

“I don’t like the person. I don’t think he’s a very good person. I don’t like him very much.

“He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”

salman-rushdie-assault Matar (in black-and-white prison outfit) is due to appear in court again on Friday Source: Gene J. Puskar

Rushdie published his famous novel The Satanic Verses in 1988, which resulted in Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa, or edict, calling for his death in 1989.

But Iran country has “categorically” denied any link with the attack and Matar told the New York Post he had only read “a couple of pages” of the book and did not say whether the fatwa had inspired him.

“I respect the Ayatollah. I think he’s a great person. That’s as far as I will say about that,” he said.

It comes as the moderator of the event said his concern is for the writer “himself, but also what he means in the world”.

Henry Reese told the BBC the attack highlighted the values that Rushdie stands for.

Reese, who sustained severe bruising himself during the incident, said it would be “my ideal” to one day return to the venue and continue the conversation with Rushdie.

“That would be my ideal to do that, and to see that happen and to not be in any way impeded in doing what we set out to do,” he said.

“To both show that these values will be defended and that they can be defended.”

Despite his “life-changing” injuries Rushdie has retained his “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour”, his family has said.

The author suffered a damaged liver as well as severed nerves in an arm and an eye, but was taken off a ventilator on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie