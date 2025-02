SAMANTHA MUMBA HAS hit out at RTÉ’s Eurosong panel and said that the panel, apart from Bambie Thug, were “unnecessarily rude and vile to all the finalists”.

Last Friday, Norwegian singer EMMY was selected as Ireland’s contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest after winning the Eurosong competition.

The 24-year-old was chosen through a combination of the results of a national jury, an international jury and a public vote after performing in The Late Late Show’s Eurosong Special on RTÉ.

Samantha Mumba came in second place with her song My Way.

The Late Late’s Eurosong special included a panel made up of Bambie Thug (who represented Ireland at last year’s Eurovision), television presenter Donal Skehan, radio presenter Laura Fox, and dancer Arthur Gourounlian.

The panel of Arthur Gourounlian, Laura Fox, Donal Skehan and Bambie Thug. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

This panel discussed each of the songs after they were performed.

In a post on Instagram, Mumba thanked everyone for their “incredible messages and love” since her Eurosong performance.

“I am beyond proud of myself and the team for all the work and dedication we all put into this performance,” said Mumba.

“I honestly wouldn’t change a thing. Truly. Those that got it, GOT IT… and those that didn’t, that’s ok too. It’s my art and I stand by it.”

Mumba then paid a “special mention” to the panel.

“Special mention to the ‘panel’ (aside from Bambie who I stan) who not only didn’t have the credentials, experience or professionalism required and were unnecessarily rude and vile to all the finalists,” said Mumba.

Mumba then used an aubergine emoji and said that her “parting gift” to the panel is bag of them to “slowly choke on”.

Mumba remarked that she “would have said this in person but they all left the green room before I had the opportunity to, unsurprisingly”.

Despite this, Mumba praised the Late Late Show crew and said it was a “joy” to work with them.

“Most importantly the very best of luck to the sweetest EMMY, please fly the flag and make us proud in Switzerland,” Mumba added.

Eurovision 2025 is due to be held in Basel, Switzerland in May.

Despite jointly holding the record with Sweden of having the most Eurovision wins, Ireland has not won the contest in almost 30 years. Eimear Quinn won in 1996 with her song ‘The Voice’.

Last year’s Eurovision was mired in controversy over the participation of Israel.

The European Broadcast Union (EBU), which organises the song contest, faced calls internationally for Israel to be excluded from the competition due to the country’s war in Gaza.

Protests were widespread in Malmö, Sweden, where the competition was held last year, and numerous contestants, including Bambie Thug, spoke out against Israel’s participation and the EBU.