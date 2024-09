THE SAMUEL BECKETT Bridge in Dublin city centre is partially closed due to a vehicle which is on fire.

Both lanes of the bridge had been closed, but it has since re-opened to southbound traffic.

The bridge remains closed to northbound traffic, though vehicles are reported to be passing in the bus lane.

It’s also reported that the Northwall Quay inbound traffic is back to the 3Arena, East Wall Road is slow and Northwall Quay outbound is also slow from the IFSC as a result.

Samuel Beckett Bridge has just reopened for southbound traffic. The northbound right lane remains closed but traffic is passing in the bus lane@TFIupdates @DCCTraffic @dublincityfm — LiveDrive (@LiveDrive) September 26, 2024

A garda spokesperson said local diversions are in place.