Poll: Should sandwich boards be banned from pathways?

SHOULD SANDWICH BOARDS be banned from pathways?

The advertising tool is used to grab pedestrians’ attention as they walk by – but they can clutter pathways and make it difficult for those who use wheelchairs or who are visually impaired.

The issue was raised earlier in the week by Dublin business The Clockwork Door, which isn’t happy about Dublin City Council’s plan to now charge businesses €630 a year from 1 September to put sandwich board signs outside their premises.

So, what are your thoughts? Should sandwich boards be banned from pathways?

