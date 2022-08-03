Temporary swim ban enacted for Dollymount and Sandymount Strands

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has enacted a temporary swimming ban at Dollymount Strand and Sandymount Strand to monitor water quality for E-coli.
The council has warned that there is a possibility of a high level of E-coli in the water caused by an overflow at Ringsend Waste Water Treatment plant.
Swimming in the water may cause illness and sampling of the water will continue until further notice.
Monitoring is also carried out at non-designated bathing waters including Merrion Strand, Shelly Banks, Half Moon and North Bull Wall.
