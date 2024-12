SANTA CLAUS HAS written a letter to the children of Ireland with some advice about sending him their Christmas wish lists.

“Season’s Greetings to all from the North Pole!” Santa said in his letter.

“Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible,” he said.

Advertisement

Here is what Santa said the boys and girls of Ireland should do:

Write their own letter to me

Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to ‘Santa Claus, The North Pole’

Write their own name and full postal address (in clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner on the front of the envelope

Stick a €1.40 stamp on the top right-hand corner and

Post it in a green An Post postbox – that’s important!

“My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible again this year – I’m expecting more than 130,000!” Santa Claus said.

Santa wished everyone “a very happy and peaceful Christmas”.

“P.S. Rudolph is busy training for the long journey on Christmas Eve so he is looking forward to some nice treats!”