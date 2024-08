Written by Fintan O’Toole and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.

SARAH LAVIN PRODUCED a brilliant performance at the Stade de France this morning to qualify for the Olympic women’s 100m hurdles semi-final.

Lavin finished second in a time of 12.73 seconds in Paris, in the fourth of the five heats that took place.

That ensured automatic qualification for the semi-finals as she finished behind the winner Danielle Williams of Jamaica (12.59 seconds), with Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland in third in a time of 12.81 seconds.

The Limerick native will now compete in the semi-finals on Friday morning at 11.05am.

🏃‍♀️ | ATHLETICS



Sarah Lavin is through to the Olympic semi-final in the Women's 100m Hurdles with a second place finish in her heat 💥💥💥



12.73 on the clock for the Limerick woman 🙌#TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/t0z8Gx2Pz9 — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 7, 2024

Sarah Lavin on her way to finishing second and qualifying for the semi-final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO