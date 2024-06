A SAWN-OFF SHOTGUN and drugs worth around €285,000 have been seized following a search operation in Co Laois on Sunday.

The search took place in Portlaoise shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon and was conducted by gardaí attached to the Laois Drugs Unit.

A sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were seized by gardaí during the search of the residence, and both are currently subject to forensic examination by the Garda Ballistics Unit.

Large quantities of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA were also seized, as well as a small quantity of suspected cannabis resin.

The total value of drugs seized is €285,000, and they are currently subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.