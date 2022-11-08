Two men arrested for sawn off shotgun in Finglas

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a gun, ammunition and arrested two men following an operation in Finglas this morning.

At approximately 12:10am, Gardaí observed a man on Glasnevin Avenue dropping a rucksack.

A search of the rucksack discovered a sawn off shotgun and ammunition.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s were arrested as a result and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Finglas Garda station. They can be held for up to 7 days.

All of the seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination.

Investigations are ongoing.