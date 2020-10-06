#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in New York City

The pair were pulled to safety through a window on the 20th floor of the building in Lower Manhattan.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 1:36 PM
13 minutes ago
Image: PA
Image: PA

TWO WORKERS HAVE been rescued after scaffolding collapsed in New York City yesterday morning.

The incident left the pair dangling from a high-rise building in Lower Manhattan, according to a report by WABC-TV.

The workers were wearing safety harnesses and were pulled to safety through a window on the 20th floor.

The New York Fire Department said it was alerted to the collapse at around 9.10am by a number of 911 calls.

The window on the 20th floor was removed and the workers were successfully rescued in a co-ordinated effort by teams on the street and on a platform on the building.

Press Association

