GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF Scholz is calling on Germany’s 84 million residents to stick together despite the many global crises and wars, as well as the country’s ailing economy and a deadly Christmas market attack that shocked the nation.

In his New Year address, which will be broadcast tonight, Scholz will tell Germany that: “Strength comes from solidarity. And we are a country that sticks together. We have it in our hands together: we can make 2025 a good year.”

Germany is still reeling from the Christmas market attack that killed five people and injured more than 200 others in the eastern city of Magdeburg when a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowd. The man has been arrested on murder charges.

“We are stunned by this inhuman act. How can an insane assassin cause so much suffering?” Scholtz will say.

“And it is not only in Magdeburg that many are asking themselves: Where can we find the strength to carry on after such a catastrophe?”

He will thank all those who helped the injured and warned that attacks like the one in Magdeburg and other crises should not lead to division among Germans.

“We are not a country of opposing each other, nor of passing each other by,” Scholz will say.

“We are a country of togetherness. And we can draw strength from this – especially in difficult times like these. And these are difficult times, we all feel that.”

Ahead of a general election in February, Scholz will call on Germans to vote and will take a swipe at tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who twice this month called on people to choose the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD).

Scholz will say: “You, the citizens, decide what happens in Germany. It’s not up to the owners of social media.”

He will say that the German economy is struggling and the cost of living has risen but that: “We are 84 million – just 1% of the world’s population! And yet we are the third largest economic power in the world. Because we are industrious.”

And as he urges the population to approach the new year with confidence, Scholz will say: “What’s next for Germany? Once again, my answer is: our solidarity makes us strong.”