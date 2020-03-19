This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government examining how to continue with meals for vulnerable children during school closure

The Minister for Education acknowledged that many children rely on programmes such as the breakfast club at their schools.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 1:34 PM
37 minutes ago 2,680 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5051269
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT IS examining how it can continue with its school meals programmes for vulnerable children while schools across the country are closed.

Last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced all schools, colleges and childcare facilities were to close until 29 March.

It is now likely that the closures will extend beyond that date and today Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate oral and practical exams have been cancelled, with all students to receive full marks.

At a briefing in Government Buildings this morning the Minister was asked about the British government’s plan to provide food vouchers to parents whose children usually receive free meals in their school.

McHugh said this is “an important point”, which was raised with him at the end of last week by Senator Lynn Ruane. He said he had visited many schools, particularly primary schools, where programmes such as the breakfast club are “a major part of that child’s weekday”.

The minister said the budget for school meals is still there and he has asked his officials to look at this. He said the Taoiseach is supportive of the idea that the State should continue with school meals “in some form”.

Related Read

18.03.20 Is it OK to go for that walk outdoors? What you need to know about social distancing

However he said his department would have to be “creative” about it, providing support while still working within the parameters of the public health advice on social distancing.

Speaking to Ireland’s young people today, McHugh said he knows they worry about what is happening in the world at large while also dealing with the “enormous pressures” of growing up.

He said they are “resilient” and have a huge role to play in their communities and families “keeping morale high and making us laugh”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie