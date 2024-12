A SHOOTING AT a school in Wisconsin in the United States has killed three people, including the suspect, and left nine injured

The incident took place at the Abundant Life Christian School shortly before 11am local time (5pm Irish time). The suspected shooter was a student at the school and is one of the deceased, according to police.

In a statement to Facebook, the Madison Police Department said that injuries range from minor to life-threatening. Parents have been directed to go to a nearby fire station where police will reunite students with guardians.

Roadblocks and local diversions are in place as police carry out further investigations. Police believe there is no threat in the area, but are keen to continue with their probe.

Abundant Life Christian School is a private, non-denominational school and has approximately 390 pupils – most of whom come from a variety of different churches in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

The school has a large campus and teaches classes from early-childhood, or kindergarten, to final year, or twelfth grade.

Advertisement

Speaking to media this evening, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that police who arrived at the scene found multiple victims upon arrival.

He said the officers, who arrived from the nearby areas and from elsewhere in Wisconsin, entered the building and began administering first aid to students who had been injured. Police officers did not fire a shot during the incident, he added.

“There are no other threats to this community and we believe there are none. We’ve alerted the Mayor’s office and other Madison school and put them on lock down. But there are no threats to [other] schools at this time,” Barnes said.

“We wanted to make sure that we did our due diligence in this case,” he told reporters, adding that evidence collection and further investigations are underway. He described the incident as a “sad day for our community and for out country”.

“These types of trauma don’t just go away,” he said. “We have to piece together what exactly happened. Right now, my heart is heavy for my community. My heart is heavy for Madison.

“We have to come together, as a community, and figure out what has happened here and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

This is a breaking story with more information to follow.