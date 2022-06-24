Poll: Should students have to wear uniforms to school?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
WE ARE APPROACHING the end of another primary school year.
As the cost of living crisis continues to spiral, some parents have described the financial pressure they are put under to buy new school jumpers and shirts every year.
So, this morning we want to know: Should students have to wear uniforms to school?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (11)