This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schoolboy (15) had semi-automatic pistol 'fully loaded and ready for use’ under his bed, court hears

The boy has been accused of unlawful possession of a Walther PPQ 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 5:13 PM
1 hour ago 10,285 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605374
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A SEMI-AUTOMATIC handgun was “fully loaded and ready for use” when it was found hidden under the bed of a 15-year-old Dublin schoolboy, a court heard today.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court to face a preliminary hearing to determine his trial venue.

He faces two charges under the Firearms Act.

The boy, now aged 16, was accused of unlawful possession of a Walther PPQ 9mm semi-automatic pistol and 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition at his north Dublin home on 3 December 2018. The case resumes in May when a ruling on his trial venue will be made.

In an outline of the prosecution evidence, Garda Desmond McNally told Judge Conal Gibbons a warrant was obtained to search the boy’s home on suspicion of drug dealing.

The boy was there with other siblings.

Garda McNally said the weapon was found under the teen’s bed.

He agreed with prosecution solicitor Michael Durkan that there was ammunition was in the gun. “Yes, the firearm was fully loaded and ready for use,” he said.

He told Judge Gibbons the Walther PPQ was a semi-automatic pistol, and “when you press the trigger once in this gun, it keeps firing”.

Garda McNally said the teen was arrested and detained at Clontarf Garda station where he made full admissions.

Defence counsel Beatrice Vance (instructed by solicitor Michael French) put it to the garda that when the boy’s home was entered, the teen very quickly said he had something to show him.

She said the boy directed gardaí to where he had put the gun, under his bed.

Garda McNally said that was correct and the teen did not resist.

The garda also told the court he believed the boy was fully aware of the danger involved.

He agreed with the barrister that the boy told gardaí he had been put under pressure to take the gun and “did not feel like he had any options”. The teen was afraid to disclose who gave him the gun. He also indicated he was relieved when gardaí came.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended the boy should be tried in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The Children’s Court, however, has the power to accept jurisdiction for serious cases by taking into consideration the age and level of maturity of the accused as well as any other relevant information. This is provided for under Section 75 of the Children Act.

The teen was accompanied to court by his mother and a youth worker from a bail support scheme. He only spoke once during the hearing to confirm his school year.

‘Under pressure’

Pleading for the the case to be kept in the Children’s Court, counsel asked the judge to note the boy was aged 15 at the time, and his reaction when gardaí arrived at his home.

Ms Vance said the boy was in a vulnerable position and was under pressure.

He was still going to school, involved in sports and had no other matters before the court, the judge was told.

Describing the gun seizure as “one of the gravest offences a person can be charged with”, Judge Gibbons deferred ruling on the trial venue issue.

He said he expected to be given more background information.

The court needed to know about the boy’s education and whether there were any psychological reports available, he said.

As a condition of bail the boy be must reside at his home address and obey a 10pm-6am curfew. He was warned today that he had to abide by these bail terms.

The teen was remanded to appear again next month.

Comments are off for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie