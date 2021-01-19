#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 January 2021
Unions call on government to postpone re-opening schools for special education this Thursday

Fórsa said its workers were genuinely fearful that a return to school was unsafe for students and staff.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:03 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
THE IRISH NATIONAL Teachers Organisation and Fórsa have this evening urged the government to postpone the re-opening of schools for special education set for this Thursday. 

In a joint statement this evening, the unions said that fears raised by parents and staff had led to their decision to call on the government to revise its plans. 

School buildings had been set to remain closed until the end of the month at least, but the Department of Education had indicated that it wanted to see a return for students with special educational needs prioritised.

Both unions want to see further discussions with government that will lead to improved safety measures in schools. 

The INTO executive said it heard concerns that many parents whose children have special educational needs and additional underlying health conditions don’t have confidence in sending their children back to school at this time.

It wants the department to revise the re-opening plan to ensure that these children would continue to be supported remotely. 

Fórsa said its workers were genuinely fearful that a return to school was unsafe for students and staff. 

It said there was a discrepancy with the national Covid-19 stay-at-home advice and inconsistent advice about schools on safety was at the root of staff anxiety. 

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike said, “The government hasn’t won the support of special education stakeholders. I’m sure this was not the intention, but we are in a desperately sad situation where rushed efforts to prematurely reopen schools have pitched the special needs community against itself.

“It would be for the best if all parties would focus on a general reopening of schools as soon as possible, once there is an established downward trajectory in the number of Covid-19 cases and fresh public health advice that it is safe to do so.”

INTO general secretary John Boyle said there as conflicting health messaging which had left staff unconvinced a return to work was safe under current decisions. 

He said: “We are calling on the Government to avoid a confrontational approach that forces a reopening on tens of thousands of fearful staff who want to follow public health advice. Instead, they should continue to work with us to ensure that schools are safe for students and staff.”

The unions added that they were calling on the government to step back from forcing the re-opening of schools, which would “create conflict at the height of the pandemic”. They are due to meet again tomorrow. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

