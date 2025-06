TWENTY-EIGHT SCHOOLS are to undergo “major energy and decarbonisation retrofit works” this summer, the Minister for Education Helen McEntee has announced.

The work will be funded by an investment of around €86 million in the department’s REPowerEU Pathfinder scheme.

The 28 schools are all in counties Kildare, Meath, Offaly, Wicklow, and Wexford. The majority of schools receiving the retrofit works this summer are national schools.

The commitment by government is a “major step forward” in the department’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency of schools and advance Ireland’s climate action targets.

The 28 schools will have heat pumps, LED lighting and mechanical heat recovery ventilation installed to achieve a Building Energy Rating (BER) of “at least B”. BER is measured on a scale of A to G. A-rated homes typically have the lowest energy bills.

“The fabric and airtightness of the schools will also be upgraded and electric car chargers will be installed,” a statement from the department said.

Of the schools, 24 will be supported with associated electrical upgrade by the ESB to accommodate the new decarbonised heat pump systems.

Education Minister Helen McEntee said that today’s announcement its a “hugely positive development” for the schools, as well as a “clear sign” of her department’s commitment to making progress on national climate goals and delivering climate-conscious school environments.

She commended the speed at which the project has been delivered.

“The department will continue to work closely with the schools, project teams, contractors, and all stakeholders to ensure smooth and timely delivery of the retrofit works over the coming months,” she said.

The full list of schools who are set to undergo work this summer:

Killashee National School – Kildare

Allen NS – Kildare

Robertstown National School – Kildare

Scoil Naisiunta Bhride – Kildare

Kilberry National School – Kildare

SN Ide Naofa – Kildare

Gilson National School (Oldcastle mixed) – Meath

Colaiste Pobail Rath Cairn – Meath

Scoil Ui Ghramhnaigh – Meath

S N NAOMH PADRAIG Slane – Meath

Scoil Naomh Bride – Meath

GEASHILL NS – Offaly

The Sacred Heart – Offaly

Mercy Primary – Offaly

Shinrone Mixed NS – Offaly

Scoil Bhride – Offaly

St Cynocs – Offaly

Edenderry Boys National School (St Patricks) – Offaly

S N NMH Seosaimh – Wexford

SN Mhuire (Danecastle NS) – Wexford

St Kevins NS (S N CHAOMHAIN TORRCHOILL, Tarahill) – Wexford

Scoil Nicolais Naofa – Wicklow

Scoil Chonglais – Wicklow

S N MUIRE IS GEARARD – Wicklow

Bray School Project – Wicklow

Kilcommon NS – Wicklow

Carnew NS – Wicklow

St Patricks National School – Wicklow