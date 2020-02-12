Sniffer dog Scooby helps Revenue seize €400k worth of cannabis

DETECTOR DOG SCOOBY sniffed out €400k worth of cannabis in Dublin Airport yesterday which was destined for an address in Carlow.

Revenue officers seized around 20kgs of herbal cannabis, which was concealed in parcels which originated in Spain. They were headed for an address in Carlow.

A spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295. Investigations are ongoing.”