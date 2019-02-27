This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Serious concerns’ raised over child protection in Scouting Ireland and continuation of overnight trips

Tusla says an ‘immediate review’ of the current standards around the supervision of children should be undertaken.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,927 Views 14 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE CHILD AND family agency Tusla has expressed “serious concerns” with current child protection standards in Scouting Ireland, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has just told the Dáil. 

Tusla has written to Scouting Ireland, calling for an “urgent review” into the manner in which the organisation manages child protection concerns and disclosures, the minister said. 

It has also called for an “immediate review” of the current standards around the supervision of children, stating that Scouting Ireland should “consider the viability” of continuing with overnight trips. 

The letter, which the minister said she will publish today, gives eight recommendations, including progressing with a meeting of the board of management “without delay”. 

It adds that actions of key personnel holding a role in safeguarding within Scouting Ireland may have been compromised.

The agency also raises concerns that the Children First policy has not been adhered to. 

The minister also outlined that those manning the helpline set up to deal with abuse disclosures should be manned by those independent to the organisation. 

The minister said parents have the right to know the view of Tusla, who are charged with the safeguarding of children.

Zappone said she will be meeting with the chief social worker in the department to discuss what other actions may be needed.

Since last year, Scouting Ireland has been conducting an internal probe into claims of historic abuse, and most of the cases identified dated between the 1960s and 1980s. 

Zappone said in November that her understanding was that those alleged abusers were no longer working at the organisation, and that the CEO of Scouting Ireland confirmed to her that reports have been made to An Garda Síochána and Tusla.

Those who have already come forward must be properly supported and counselled, Zappone said, adding that the same level of support must be offered to any further victims who come forward. 

The chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Children, Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell said today’s news is a very worrying turn of events. Farrell said he will be writing to Scouting Ireland to request that the organisation appears before the committee as soon as possible.

COMMENTS (14)

