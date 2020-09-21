Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Comedy Pick

Happy Gilmore

Comedy Central on Thursday at 9pm

Adam Sandler plays an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers he’s incredibly good at golf.

Your Must-Watch (if you’ve never seen it before) Pick

Room

Amazon Prime

Based on the book by Emma Donoghue, Room tells the story of 5-year-old Jack and his mother – played by Brie Larson – who has been kept captive in a 10 foot by 10 foot room for seven years. It starts off very grim, but stick with it.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

27 Dresses

TG4 on Saturday at 10.05pm

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, Jane (Katherine Heigl) finds herself being asked to put on her 28th bridesmaid dress as her sister announces she’s marrying a man Jane is secretly in love with. What could go wrong?

Your Irish Classic Pick

The Butcher Boy

RTÉ 2 on Friday at 10pm

This dark Irish comedy centres on 12-year-old Francie Brady, a boy who retreats into a violent fantasy world to escape from his family’s dysfunctionality. As he loses his grip on reality the boy begins to lash out.

Your Family Pick

The Adventures of Tintin

Film4 tonight at 6.55pm

A Spielberg animated adventure based on Herge’s comic series. Tintin the intrepid reporter heads off on a treasure hint for a sunken ship.

And finally… One to avoid

Johnny English Strikes Again

Netflix

The original movie wasn’t a massive barrel of laughs (and we love Rowan Atkinson!) so you won’t be surprised to hear the 2018 sequel, which was recently added to Netflix, is also unlikely to deliver the kinds of laughs you need to forget for a moment you’re living through a global pandemic.