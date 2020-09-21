#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Sep 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,479 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5211113

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Comedy Pick

Happy Gilmore

  • Comedy Central on Thursday at 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Adam Sandler plays an unsuccessful ice hockey player who discovers he’s incredibly good at golf.

Your Must-Watch (if you’ve never seen it before) Pick

Room

  • Amazon Prime

Based on the book by Emma Donoghue, Room tells the story of 5-year-old Jack and his mother – played by Brie Larson – who has been kept captive in a 10 foot by 10 foot room for seven years. It starts off very grim, but stick with it.

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

 

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

27 Dresses

  • TG4 on Saturday at 10.05pm

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, Jane (Katherine Heigl) finds herself being asked to put on her 28th bridesmaid dress as her sister announces she’s marrying a man Jane is secretly in love with. What could go wrong?

Source: FilmTeaser/YouTube

Your Irish Classic Pick

The Butcher Boy

  • RTÉ 2 on Friday at 10pm

Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

This dark Irish comedy centres on 12-year-old Francie Brady, a boy who retreats into a violent fantasy world to escape from his family’s dysfunctionality. As he loses his grip on reality the boy begins to lash out. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Your Family Pick

The Adventures of Tintin

  • Film4 tonight at 6.55pm

A Spielberg animated adventure based on Herge’s comic series. Tintin the intrepid reporter heads off on a treasure hint for a sunken ship.

Source: FRESH Movie Trailers/YouTube

And finally… One to avoid

Johnny English Strikes Again

  • Netflix

The original movie wasn’t a massive barrel of laughs (and we love Rowan Atkinson!) so you won’t be surprised to hear the 2018 sequel, which was recently added to Netflix, is also unlikely to deliver the kinds of laughs you need to forget for a moment you’re living through a global pandemic.

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie