IN HIS FAREWELL address to the troops, the head of the Irish military, has told them to be committed to the Defence Forces change programme and “push through” short term disruptions.

Lieutenant General Seán Clancy is leaving his job as Chief of Staff to take up the chair of the Brussels based EU Military Committee. He is to be replaced by Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy who will take over in June.

In a recent address at the PDFORRA annual delegate conference in Kerry, Mulcahy said there are significant gaps in Irish capability that needs to be filled.

Clancy issued a video farewell message this morning to all personnel across the Army, Naval Service and Irish Air Corps.

He spoke of his “great sense of gratitude and reflection” and the privilege of serving through a period “filled with challenges, transformation but also with countless moments of pride”.

In his speech he spoke directly to the troops and told them to be steadfast in the implementation of the change and modernisation programme.

“We have gone beyond the crossroads of change and we are now committed to the transformation of our forces.

“The world around us and our operating environment have changed fundamentally and we must not only keep pace with these changes, we must lead the way.

Advertisement

“We must be open minded and recognise that for the first time in all of our careers this period of change is marked by full political and public support. This is a unique moment and a unique opportunity for each of us and for Óglaigh na hÉireann,” he said.

He asked the troops to push through “any short term plan or disruption in order to realise the potential of this change”.

Lt Gen Clancy (left) with Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris as Brig Gen Rossa Mulcahy took over as Chief of Staff. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

Clancy spoke positively of the change programme to date, saying that already there has been a major building programme as well as individual soldiers, air crew and sailors getting bumps in wages as well as healthcare.

“At an organisational level there are positive green shoots appearing with major projects advancing in the area of capability development, new structures and units and work well progressed in the areas of future force design,” he said.

Clancy called out issues of abuse and bullying identified in reports and by members who went public. He called the treatment of those people as “wholly unacceptable”.

He said he is “unapologetic” in his approach to “stamping out [that] behaviour” and said he was heartened to have received support from the membership.

He recalled the murder of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December 2022 and said that the tragedy had a “deep impact” on him.

Clancy said he took heart from how the Defence Forces bonded and rallied around his family and comrades.

In his conclusion the General said that he has the “utmost confidence” his Rossa Mulcahy and paid tribute to the soldiers, sailors and aircrew.